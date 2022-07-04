Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Short Interest Update

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,988,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Osiris Acquisition by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.
Osiris Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.77 during trading hours on Monday. 62 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,460. Osiris Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.
Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
