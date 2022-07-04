Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Short Interest Update

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,988,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Osiris Acquisition by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Osiris Acquisition alerts:

Osiris Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.77 during trading hours on Monday. 62 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,460. Osiris Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osiris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osiris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.