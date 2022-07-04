Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,070 ($13.13) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($16.93) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of LON:OXB opened at GBX 464.50 ($5.70) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 493.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 708.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Oxford Biomedica has a one year low of GBX 414 ($5.08) and a one year high of GBX 1,678 ($20.59). The company has a market cap of £446.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,219.05.

In other Oxford Biomedica news, insider Stuart Paynter bought 3,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 508 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £19,888.20 ($24,399.71). Also, insider Catherine Moukheibir bought 2,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 571 ($7.01) per share, for a total transaction of £14,086.57 ($17,282.01).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

