Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,342,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

OXLC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,556. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 472.4% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth about $109,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

