Pacific Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.80. The stock had a trading volume of 535,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131,544. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.