Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $335,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,088,000.

VWO traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $41.40. The stock had a trading volume of 722,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,464,500. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

