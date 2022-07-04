Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $7.41 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,717 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 105,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 134,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 40,048 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 694,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 68,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 274,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,113. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.