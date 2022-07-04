Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $753,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,151,957 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96.

