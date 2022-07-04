Pacific Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,138. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day moving average is $157.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.