Palladiem LLC Decreases Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Palladiem LLC cut its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,769 shares during the period. Amplify Online Retail ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Palladiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBUY traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,842. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.07. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $40.58 and a 12-month high of $129.56.

