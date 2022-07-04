Palladiem LLC Sells 262 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Palladiem LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.5% of Palladiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.56. 315,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,077. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average is $64.82.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

