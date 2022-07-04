Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,481 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 2.8% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $18,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $697,942,000 after acquiring an additional 137,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after acquiring an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,034,000 after acquiring an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,352,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 462,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $257,771,000 after buying an additional 141,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,789 shares of company stock worth $420,096,261. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded up $14.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $508.25. The company had a trading volume of 44,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,098. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.54. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.70 and a beta of 1.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $358.37 and a 12-month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.56.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

