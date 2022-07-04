PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Short Interest Update

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 833,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 1,166,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 143.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PXGYF traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,514. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PAX Global Technology has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.39.
