Peony (PNY) 1-Day Volume Hits $15,765.00

Peony (PNY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $12.93 million and approximately $15,765.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peony has traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 284,621,730 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

