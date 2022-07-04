Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Short Interest Up 28.6% in June

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:PEBK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.41. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.70. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $518,759.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter valued at $2,035,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter worth $8,543,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.