Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PTRUF opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

