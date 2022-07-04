Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
PTRUF opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.68.
About Petrus Resources (Get Rating)
