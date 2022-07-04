Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Phoenix New Media from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

NYSE:FENG opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $58.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $27.67 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.