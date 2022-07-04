Pigeoncoin (PGN) Reaches Market Cap of $180,343.80

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $180,343.80 and approximately $3,301.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009480 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

