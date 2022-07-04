Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

CERT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Certara currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of CERT opened at $22.09 on Friday. Certara has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -276.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at $683,219,841. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 9,338.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 95.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Certara by 135.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

