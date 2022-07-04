Piper Sandler Boosts First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Price Target to $26.00

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FGBI. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ FGBI traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.81. 1,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $265.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.45. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45.

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 23.43%. Analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $32,132.52. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,748 shares in the company, valued at $356,816.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.