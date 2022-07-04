Piper Sandler Cuts RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Price Target to $21.50

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $21.50 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.17% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of RBB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $399.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 35.39%. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 38,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $784,563.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,470,192.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Kao acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $390,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,363,071.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $512,440 and sold 109,137 shares worth $2,258,269. Insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,437 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 15,348 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 238,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 63,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 193,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 39,936 shares during the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.