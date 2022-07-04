Piper Sandler Lowers Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target to $76.00

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $76.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IBTX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ IBTX traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $68.62. 5,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average is $72.84. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $62.82 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $144.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $187,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,617.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. White sold 5,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $376,292.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,231 shares in the company, valued at $576,663.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,858 shares of company stock worth $627,352. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

