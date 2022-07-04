Piper Sandler Raises Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Price Target to $32.00

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.29. The company had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $479.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.61. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $50.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $112,663.08. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 141,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,829.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 59,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

