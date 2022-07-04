Piper Sandler Trims Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Target Price to $3.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark downgraded Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.49.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of CGC opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $24.14.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.