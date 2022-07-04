Piper Sandler Trims Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Target Price to $51.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.88. The company had a trading volume of 74,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

