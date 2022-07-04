Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Short Interest Up 33.1% in June

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

PLYA traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $6.83. 68,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,760. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $9.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PLYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $48,948.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,002.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $34,171.76. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 332,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,987. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,722,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,490,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,847,000 after buying an additional 2,521,623 shares during the last quarter. Axon Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,612,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,526,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,983,000 after buying an additional 1,107,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.