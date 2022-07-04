Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Short Interest Up 33.1% in June

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
PLYA traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $6.83. 68,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,760. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $9.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $48,948.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,002.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $34,171.76. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 332,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,987. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,722,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,490,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,847,000 after buying an additional 2,521,623 shares during the last quarter. Axon Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,612,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,526,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,983,000 after buying an additional 1,107,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
