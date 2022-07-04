PlayDapp Tops 24-Hour Volume of $26.19 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. PlayDapp has a market cap of $156.24 million and approximately $26.19 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One PlayDapp coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001854 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,894.37 or 0.99983498 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,447,002 coins. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.