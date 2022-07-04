Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 30,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 186,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCOM. Northland Securities downgraded Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Points.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Points.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 707,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Points.com by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Points.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Points.com by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Points.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

PCOM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.99. 3,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,928. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89. Points.com has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.43 million, a PE ratio of 178.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Points.com had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $127.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Points.com will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

