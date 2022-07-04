Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Population Health Investment by 213.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 106,909 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Population Health Investment by 228.4% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 980,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 681,569 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Population Health Investment by 633.6% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 363,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 314,061 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of Population Health Investment by 49.0% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHIC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,095. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. Population Health Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

