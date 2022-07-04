Primary Health Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:PHPRF) Short Interest Update

Primary Health Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:PHPRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,900 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the May 31st total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Primary Health Properties stock remained flat at $1.83 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 1.83. Primary Health Properties has a 1 year low of 1.79 and a 1 year high of 2.10.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Primary Health Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

