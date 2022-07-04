Private Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,791 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.9% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,821,679,000 after purchasing an additional 304,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,987,897,000 after purchasing an additional 427,550 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $368.48. 114,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $396.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.65.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

