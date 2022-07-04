Private Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 8,400 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 356.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.98.

American Electric Power stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.95. 153,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.80. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

