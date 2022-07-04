Private Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $384,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 263.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Southern by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Southern by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Southern by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,183. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.76 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.30.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $3,043,550.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,836 shares of company stock worth $8,316,301. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

