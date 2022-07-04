Professional Fighters League Fan Token Trading Down 6.6% Over Last Week (PFL)

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a total market cap of $337,026.80 and approximately $32,476.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001312 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00145870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.61 or 0.00859366 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00086494 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015685 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Coin Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,195 coins.

Buying and Selling Professional Fighters League Fan Token

