Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Shares Acquired by Canal Insurance CO

Canal Insurance CO lifted its position in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO owned about 0.09% of Proterra worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTRA. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Proterra during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Proterra during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Proterra during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Proterra by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Proterra stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 101,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25. Proterra Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.27). Proterra had a negative net margin of 100.20% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Proterra Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTRA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America downgraded Proterra from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Proterra from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

