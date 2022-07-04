PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of UNLRY stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $7.70.

Get PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.0797 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.