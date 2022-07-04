Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($81.91) to €78.00 ($82.98) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($74.47) to €67.00 ($71.28) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($69.15) to €63.00 ($67.02) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.74.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.