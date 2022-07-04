Qtum (QTUM) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $297.09 million and $61.79 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.85 or 0.00014406 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,232,161 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars.

