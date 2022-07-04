QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.4% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $4.21 on Monday, hitting $123.53. 548,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,061,281. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.