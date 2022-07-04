Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) One Day Volume Hits $26,109.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000903 BTC on exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $13.17 million and approximately $26,109.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,104.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,053.00 or 0.05511862 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00030774 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00261784 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.16 or 0.00608027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.40 or 0.00541214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00075674 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,379,876 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

