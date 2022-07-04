Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Buys 21,535 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 317.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,535 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,258,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,394,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Citigroup by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.87. 1,219,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,500,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $74.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $56.18.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.