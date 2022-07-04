Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 117,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 24,704 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 177,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 63,860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 121,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,400,724. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.40. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25.

