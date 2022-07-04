Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $360,000 Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $473,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 103,206 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,784,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 107,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.34. 1,135,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,384,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

