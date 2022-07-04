Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 83.1% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,456,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after purchasing an additional 331,750 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $7,384,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 64,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 49,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,046. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.54 million, a PE ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10.

Danimer Scientific ( NYSE:DNMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $37,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 484,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,875.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

