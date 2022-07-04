Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 24,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up approximately 1.2% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in General Motors by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,968,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $750,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.19. 1,370,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,923,941. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.66.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

