Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Short Interest Down 31.4% in June

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:QD traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 114,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,082. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.81 and a current ratio of 21.81. Qudian has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $316.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Qudian alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Qudian by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,863,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 673,532 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Qudian by 1,408.0% in the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qudian by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 133,048 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qudian by 56.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 93,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qudian by 49.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 11,766 shares during the last quarter. 20.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qudian Inc operates online platforms to provide small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It also offers ready-to-cook meal products. Qudian Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.