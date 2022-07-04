Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) Short Interest Down 23.2% in June

Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,300 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 419,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RGPCF remained flat at $$1.25 during trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. Ratch Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.
Ratch Group Public Company Profile
