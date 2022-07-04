Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) Short Interest Down 23.2% in June

Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,300 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 419,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RGPCF remained flat at $$1.25 during trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. Ratch Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

Ratch Group Public Company Profile

Ratch Group Public Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity in Thailand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Electricity Generating, Renewable Energy, and International Power Projects segments. The company generates electricity through natural gas, coal, and fuel oil, as well as solar power, wind power, and biomass renewable projects.

