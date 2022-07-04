Raymond James Begins Coverage on Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RVLV. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.13.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of RVLV opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Revolve Group has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $89.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.69.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,732,812.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 64,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $3,471,522.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,700,938. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.