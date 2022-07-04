Raymond James Cuts Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Price Target to C$0.90

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$0.90 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AOT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$1.30 to C$0.80 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:AOT traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,206. Ascot Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.40 and a 52 week high of C$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$209.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.95.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.