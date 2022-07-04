Raymond James Cuts Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Price Target to C$50.00

Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Get Tecsys alerts:

TCYSF opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. Tecsys has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $49.23.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.