RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
RealNetworks stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. RealNetworks has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.40.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 30.16%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in RealNetworks by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,481 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of RealNetworks by 39.2% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 568,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.
RealNetworks Company Profile (Get Rating)
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
